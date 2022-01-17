Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

