Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 454,339 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1,236.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Ball by 42.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.59 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

