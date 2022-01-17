Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.12 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $32,709,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

