Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

