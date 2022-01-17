Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BKH stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.