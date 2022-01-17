Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,054 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock opened at $704.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

