Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 46 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $253.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.08.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

