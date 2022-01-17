Comparing APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

APi Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 0.27% 23.66% 10.21% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for APi Group and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APi Group and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $3.59 billion 1.53 -$153.00 million ($1.31) -18.60 Color Star Technology $6.78 million 8.12 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APi Group.

Summary

APi Group beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

