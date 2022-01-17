Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

33.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.13%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $69.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.68 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 8.22 -$10.30 million ($0.59) -93.17

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -6.12% -21.49% -9.05%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.