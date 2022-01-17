CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CMPUY opened at $76.00 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

