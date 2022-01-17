Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Critical Review

Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Contango Ore alerts:

This table compares Contango Ore and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.48 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.61 $23.72 million $0.18 25.72

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Contango Ore and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 80.89%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83%

Volatility & Risk

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Contango Ore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.