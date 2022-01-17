Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 852.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

CLR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. 1,180,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,370. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

