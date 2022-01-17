CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. SWS Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,617,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

