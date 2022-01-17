Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Shares of COST stock traded down $13.89 on Monday, hitting $502.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.49 and its 200-day moving average is $480.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

