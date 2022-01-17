Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 521 ($7.07) to GBX 342 ($4.64) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.38) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.52) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.67 ($6.96).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.87).

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($271,372.70). Also, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($316,613.21).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

