Creative Planning Buys 1,372 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $55.36 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.