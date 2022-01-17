Creative Planning Has $5.53 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,278.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,538.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,001.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,954.93.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.