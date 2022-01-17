Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $97.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

