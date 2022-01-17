Creative Planning Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

ES opened at $87.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

