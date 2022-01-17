Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 438 ($5.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 442 ($6.00).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Crest Nicholson to an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.11) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.60).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £865.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 299 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.37).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.