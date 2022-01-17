Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 438 ($5.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 442 ($6.00).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Crest Nicholson to an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.11) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.60).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £865.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 299 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.37).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

