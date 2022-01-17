Critical Comparison: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This table compares 10x Genomics and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 38.87 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -24.59 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $170.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.26%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.