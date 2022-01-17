Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $184.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

