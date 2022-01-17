Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Cut by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

