Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Volume Tops $7,253.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.20 million and $7,253.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.