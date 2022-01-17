CryptoEnergy Market Cap Reaches $49,873.90 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $49,873.90 and approximately $111.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

