CryptoZoon One Day Volume Reaches $4.33 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,088,376 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

