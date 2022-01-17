Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cuentas alerts:

CUEN opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.