Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 5,821 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,789,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

