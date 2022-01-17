Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 2,053 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. 227,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

