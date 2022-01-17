Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.82 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.63.

AMT stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

