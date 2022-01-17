Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 798,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average is $225.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

