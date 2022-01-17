Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 5,821 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,384,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after buying an additional 200,771 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,699,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $553,055,000 after buying an additional 1,436,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,789,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

