CX Institutional Buys 4,216 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $246.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.95.

