CX Institutional Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

