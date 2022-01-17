CX Institutional Has $26.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $214.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

