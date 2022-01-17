CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 846,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 709,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,502,000 after buying an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

