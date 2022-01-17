CX Institutional Sells 8,862 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

CX Institutional lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.