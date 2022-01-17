CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $168,989.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.41 or 0.99701068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00354174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00092226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006621 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

