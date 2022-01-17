Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTH opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

