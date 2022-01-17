Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $9.66 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.66 billion and $591.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00107470 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,661,267,062 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

