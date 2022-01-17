Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $115.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.