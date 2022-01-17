Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 1,190,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,540. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

