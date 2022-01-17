DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66.

