DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

