DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 587 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,499,000 after buying an additional 176,628 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $81.48 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

