DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $161.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

