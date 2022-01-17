DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $138.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

