DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.