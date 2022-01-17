Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.