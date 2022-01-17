Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.07.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

